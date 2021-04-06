Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.04

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07.

About Concordia International (TSE:CXR)

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit