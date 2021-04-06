Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,754.86.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,786.29 on Monday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,238.70 and a twelve month high of C$1,810.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,707.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,606.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.7799964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

