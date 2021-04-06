Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,754.86.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,786.29 on Monday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,238.70 and a one year high of C$1,810.85. The company has a market cap of C$37.86 billion and a PE ratio of 86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,707.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,606.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.7799964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

