Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,013. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

