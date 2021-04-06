Contrasting Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Applied Materials alerts:

78.8% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.63 $3.62 billion $4.17 34.30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.64 $11.83 billion $3.39 36.73

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 21.04% 40.65% 18.07% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16%

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Materials and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 4 19 0 2.83 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $134.79, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.48%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for processing flexible substrates. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.