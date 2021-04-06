Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

Shares of EWN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $48.14.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

