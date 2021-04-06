Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.72. 23,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

