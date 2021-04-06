Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 33,130 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.65. 42,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,817. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $154.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

