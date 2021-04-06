Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.37. 107,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.54 and a fifty-two week high of $408.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

