Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CPNG opened at $45.94 on Monday. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

