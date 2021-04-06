Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of COVTY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

