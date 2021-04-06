Cream (CRM) Trading 71.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $86,529.45 and approximately $42.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.43 or 0.99658283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.76 or 0.00461734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00831633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.03 or 0.00324757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004055 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.