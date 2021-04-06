Credit Suisse AG Has $1.03 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

