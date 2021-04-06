Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
DHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,104. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
