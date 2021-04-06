CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CSWI traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.