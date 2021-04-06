Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 2,018 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.48. 5,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit