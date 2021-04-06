Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 2,018 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.48. 5,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

