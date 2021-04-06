Curi Capital Buys Shares of 5,926 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

