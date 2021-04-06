Curi Capital Invests $322,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curi Capital bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.27. 18,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

