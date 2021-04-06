Curi Capital Invests $7.51 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,313. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.