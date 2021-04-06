Curi Capital Takes $1 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,515. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

