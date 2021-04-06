Curi Capital Takes $272,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

EMB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. 59,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

