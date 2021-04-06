CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.05. 47,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,459,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURI shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.