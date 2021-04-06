Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $872.62 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $872.62 million and approximately $319.25 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00058664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00696495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,469,468,718 coins and its circulating supply is 264,724,500 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

