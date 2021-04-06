Decentraland Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $194.16 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,485,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,114,413 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.