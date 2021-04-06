Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

