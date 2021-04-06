Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

