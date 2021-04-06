Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.89 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $407.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.54 and a twelve month high of $408.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.14 and a 200 day moving average of $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

