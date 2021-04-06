Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

