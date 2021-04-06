Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,147,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.56 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.