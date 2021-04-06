Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

