Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.07 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

