DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 59,173 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $77,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.