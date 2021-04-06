DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454,237 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $106,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 28,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,630. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

