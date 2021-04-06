DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BCE were worth $89,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 12,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

