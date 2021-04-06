DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,837 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $146,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.96. 241,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

