DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 194,096 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,096 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eaton were worth $129,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,913. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

