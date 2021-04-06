Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $600,847.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

