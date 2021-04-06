Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Head to Head Analysis

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $34.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.69 $274.00 million $3.80 9.09

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. The Xome segment offers a range of real estate services, such as title, valuation, and field services to mortgage originators, mortgage and real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. This segment also operates an exchange that facilitates the management and selling of residential properties through its website, Xome.com. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

