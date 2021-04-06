Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.90

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.90 ($46.94) and last traded at €39.20 ($46.12), with a volume of 15123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($46.35).

DBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.72 million and a P/E ratio of 66.78.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

