Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Buy Rating at Warburg Research

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

