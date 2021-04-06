Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit