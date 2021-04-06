Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Howmet Aerospace worth $163,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

