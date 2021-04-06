DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Hits $16.29 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

