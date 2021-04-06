DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.79.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.17. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

