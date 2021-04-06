Dora Factory Market Cap Hits $60.10 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $39.63 or 0.00068196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and $45.84 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

Dora Factory Coin Trading

