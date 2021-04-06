Douglas H. Martin Sells 2,841 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 703,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 165.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

