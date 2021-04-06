Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

