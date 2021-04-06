Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $112.83 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $112.83 million and $1.30 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

