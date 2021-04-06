DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.72. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

