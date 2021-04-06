Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

